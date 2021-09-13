expand
Ad Spot

September 13, 2021

Jimmie “Penny” Adams

Jimmie “Penny” Adams

By PA News

Published 3:44 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Jimmie “Penny” Adams, raised in Port Arthur, TX and a resident of Houston, TX was called home to the heavenly gates on September 5, 2021 at the age of 70.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Vernon Adams, daughters Nicole Derrick (Osaro) and Chardae Adams, three grandchildren Jaxson Derrick, Bellami Derrick, and Langston Derrick along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial service will be at 12noon on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

10 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Nicholas expected to travel east along the I-10 corridor

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County storm impact projections

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Local

10 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Nicholas expected to travel east along the I-10 corridor

Local

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County storm impact projections

Local

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

Local

4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Local

Mid County officials: Get info from proper sources during Tropical Storm Nicholas

Local

Those worried about potential for another Harvey grab sandbags

Local

LIST — Schools in Port Arthur, Mid County announce closures

Local

Here’s how you can help minimize flooding in your neighborhood

Local

10 AM STORM UPDATE: Chance remains for hurricane before landfall

Local

WEATHER SERVICE: Threat to Jefferson County focuses on rain over wind

Local

4 AM MONDAY: Nicholas is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph

Local

Sandbag sites opening across Mid County, Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU — Edith’s Place provides soul food in historic area

Business

This Fit Fuel nearing Mid County opening

Local

Wilson Early College work underway; Port Arthur ISD eyes other projects

Local

10 PM SUNDAY: Tropical storm watch in place for Jefferson County

Local

City of Nederland announces sandbag distribution plan for residents

Local

4 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicholas shifts slightly west

Local

Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to make Texas landfall Tuesday

News

Southeast Texas could be in store for 10 inches of rain or more

Local

Port Arthur Police: Man uses pepper spray during car theft before crashing

Local

4 deaths, more than 130 new COVID cases reported in Port Arthur & Mid County

Local

Locals tell personal stories of Walter Umphrey’s legacy

Local

Port Arthur City Council: Complaints on dogs, other ordinances being investigated