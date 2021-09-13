Jimmie “Penny” Adams, raised in Port Arthur, TX and a resident of Houston, TX was called home to the heavenly gates on September 5, 2021 at the age of 70.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Vernon Adams, daughters Nicole Derrick (Osaro) and Chardae Adams, three grandchildren Jaxson Derrick, Bellami Derrick, and Langston Derrick along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial service will be at 12noon on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.