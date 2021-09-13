expand
September 13, 2021

City of Port Arthur employees work as a load of sand is dumped at the pavilion in 2020.

Sandbag sites opening across Mid County, Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 5:00 am Monday, September 13, 2021

Port Arthur Emergency Management has opened a second site for sandbags for citizens.

Residents may go to the Port Arthur Downtown Pavilion, 500 Procter Street, to pick up sandbags.

Sand will still be available at the Bob Bowers Civic Center until supply runs out.

Guidelines remain the same: Port Arthur ID, Six bag limit.

The City of Nederland will provide sandbags beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

The city is asking the public to remove any debris or obstructions that will prevent the flow of rainwater thru a ditch or culvert.

The Monday garbage route will run its normal route Monday.

“We ask people to stop placing additional trash at the curb since this may impact drainage as the weather event progresses this week,” a release from Nederland officials said. “The City will continue to provide updates via STAN, the local media, and the City’s social media pages.”

Residents of the City of Nederland can get free sandbags at the rear of Doornbos Park (2301 Avenue H); residency will be confirmed by either a driver’s license or a utility bill. Nederland residents will be provided up to 10 sandbags per vehicle or address.

Residents must bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their sandbags. Due to COVID-19, sand piles will be separated to allow people social distance when filling their bags; people are encouraged to wear a mask. If you have any questions, contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

As part of the preparation activities, the City of Port Neches is also making sandbags available to city residents.
Sandbag materials may be picked up at the City Service Center located at 2001 Merriman beginning at 10 am on Monday.

