WEATHER SERVICE: Threat to Jefferson County focuses on rain over wind

Residents in Jefferson County, specifically Port Arthur and Mid County, should prepare for a severe rain event associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Meteorologist Montra Lockwood told Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday morning that the region should prepare for rain amounts between 10 and 15 inches, and isolated pockets of 20 inches of rain cannot be ruled out.

The National Weather Service forecaster said the heaviest wind bursts should stay west of Jefferson County, but gusts between 30 or 40 mph are expected.

Rain associated with the outer bands of the storm are being experienced this morning as many businesses and schools get the week started.

Lockwood said consistent rain would be felt through Wednesday, with the worst of the weather expected Tuesday.

She cautioned that predictions are still preliminary as nothing is certain about the storm’s track.