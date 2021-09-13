expand
Ad Spot

September 13, 2021

A construction crew moves into position to work on Woodrow Wilson Early College High School. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Wilson Early College work underway; Port Arthur ISD eyes other projects

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Monday, September 13, 2021

While driving down Procter Street near the college and Gates Memorial Library, throw a glance toward the giant red brick school building near the ship channel.

The school, Woodrow Wilson Early College High School, is getting some needed work to its roof, part of which includes the highly visible cupola.

Kenneth Ordolon, project coordinator for Port Arthur Independent School District, said the project faced some delays due to the pandemic, leading to problems with materials and labor.

But now all the necessary components are here.

Construction Managers of Southeast Texas are the general contractor for the project, which calls for the removal and replacement of the existing roof and cupola with a new, fiberglass variety.

“(The old cupola) had damage to it from Hurricane Laura and other damage. It was showing wear and tear over the years,” Ordolon said. “This (new one) will require very minimal maintenance from this time on.”

The tall, white cupola is 25 feet square at the base that sits on the roof and is a three-tier assembly, Ordolon said, adding it will be assembled on the ground then installed.

The budget for the project is approximately $470,000.

Ordolon said the tentative date for a “substantial completion of the work to be performed” has been moved to Oct. 14. Leaders had hoped to have it completed before classes began this school year.

“The building deserves it,” he said of the building that has served generations of students in the city.

Other work

This isn’t the only major project in the works for PAISD.

Last year, the district purchased the former Bishop Byrne Catholic High School that was later a Christus St. Mary medical facility for $500,000, plus closing costs. The 80,000 square feet facility, once renovated, will be home to the district’s support services center including the transportation department, janitorial and IT departments.

Ordolon said a local architect would be used in the design of the facility.

Across town, the demolition of the former Stephen F. Austin school is completed and construction documents are being developed for the future PAISD Newcomer’s Center.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

10 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Nicholas expected to travel east along the I-10 corridor

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County storm impact projections

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Local

10 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Nicholas expected to travel east along the I-10 corridor

Local

National Weather Service releases Jefferson County storm impact projections

Local

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

Local

4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Local

Mid County officials: Get info from proper sources during Tropical Storm Nicholas

Local

Those worried about potential for another Harvey grab sandbags

Local

LIST — Schools in Port Arthur, Mid County announce closures

Local

Here’s how you can help minimize flooding in your neighborhood

Local

10 AM STORM UPDATE: Chance remains for hurricane before landfall

Local

WEATHER SERVICE: Threat to Jefferson County focuses on rain over wind

Local

4 AM MONDAY: Nicholas is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph

Local

Sandbag sites opening across Mid County, Port Arthur

Local

ON THE MENU — Edith’s Place provides soul food in historic area

Business

This Fit Fuel nearing Mid County opening

Local

Wilson Early College work underway; Port Arthur ISD eyes other projects

Local

10 PM SUNDAY: Tropical storm watch in place for Jefferson County

Local

City of Nederland announces sandbag distribution plan for residents

Local

4 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicholas shifts slightly west

Local

Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to make Texas landfall Tuesday

News

Southeast Texas could be in store for 10 inches of rain or more

Local

Port Arthur Police: Man uses pepper spray during car theft before crashing

Local

4 deaths, more than 130 new COVID cases reported in Port Arthur & Mid County

Local

Locals tell personal stories of Walter Umphrey’s legacy

Local

Port Arthur City Council: Complaints on dogs, other ordinances being investigated