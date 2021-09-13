expand
September 13, 2021

Yvette Meria Donahue

Yvette Meria Donahue

By PA News

Published 3:53 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Yvette Meria Donahue, 63, of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday September 6, 2021.

She was born August 18, 1958 to Lester Bazile and Mary Roy.

Yvette was a Lincoln High School graduate, Class of 1976 in which she was a Honey Bee.

She was a mother, sister, nannie, aunt, grandmother, daughter, and friend.

She worked for the city of Port Arthur, Chevron and Jefferson County and was a devoted catholic and attended St. James Catholic Church.

Yvette was very conscientious in serving her co-workers and their families with respect, charity, and dignity.

She always served with a true servant’s heart in all aspects of her life and career and leaves behind a legacy of compassion, generosity, and love.

Yvette will always be remembered for the love and devotion she showed to her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband David Donahue of Port Arthur, Texas; Mother, Mary Roy of Port Arthur, Texas; Children, Rogers Harrison III and Megan Harrison of Port Arthur Texas; Step daughter, Angelic Donahue of Port Arthur, Texas; Siblings, Cheryl Anderson of Port Arthur, Texas; Nephews, Omen Roy, Larry Anderson, and LeShawn Anderson; Nieces, Lorie Anderson of Port Arthur, Texas; Grandchildren, Paris Harrison, Raelyn Harrison, Royal Harrison, Tai Myrie Malveaux, Aaron Parker Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Best Friend, Patricia Nabors and Taylor Jones, Latorya Green.

Yvette is now resting in peace with grand parents, Cornelius and Mary Washington, Ernest and Lonely Bazile, Father, Lester Bazile, Uncle, Cornelius Washington Jr. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 19, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 8am until service time.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, 12563 West Port Arthur Rd, Beaumont, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Surviving Husband, David Donahue.

***The family asks out of respect for Yvette’s final statement with regard to imperative COVID precautions, the safety and well being of all who gather to honor her memory, especially the number among us who are immunosuppressed, please wear a mask and limit the amount of hugs and interactions with all guests.

If you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive or are experiencing symptoms, please refrain from attending
services in person.

Instead, plan to join us virtually***.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

