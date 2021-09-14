expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Jaqualin Joubert

POLICE: 17-year-old linked to Port Arthur, Nederland gun crimes

By PA News

Published 5:58 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

A 17-year-old male who allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint, used pepper spray on them and stole their vehicle remained in jail Monday afternoon with bonds totaling $520,000. 

Port Arthur Police were called at approximately 4:47 p.m. Saturday to Encore Apartment complex, 3609 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., in reference to a robbery.

The two victims told police a man robbed them at gunpoint before using pepper spray on them and leaving in their vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers reportedly found a vehicle matching the description in the area and attempted to stop the driver. The driver refused to stop, leading police on a chase.

The driver of the stolen vehicle crashed then fled on foot. He was captured by police and taken into custody.

Jaqualin Joubert was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery each with a $250,000 bond and a charge of evading arrest detention with motor vehicle with a $20,000 bond, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joubert is also linked to another gun crime that took place last month in a neighboring city.

Nederland Police were called to the 2000 block of Avenue L on Aug. 26, where a male was “allegedly committing auto burglary and aimed a loaded firearm at the homeowner during the commission of the crime,” Police Chief Gary Porter said.

The alleged gunman was arrested and identified as Joubert. 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Local

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Local

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Groves

Groves officials: “We are pretty pleased”

High School Sports

Memorial’s Joshua Marsh provides reliability on offensive line

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 6-12

Local

Entergy Texas updates Port Arthur, Mid County outages

Local

Port Arthur Mayor: Don’t let your guard down. Weather Service updates storm path

Local

Nederland officials talk impact, response to Hurricane Nicholas

Local

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

Local

POLICE: 17-year-old linked to Port Arthur, Nederland gun crimes

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer arrest someone for cursing?

High School Sports

Local players come up big in first three games of season

Local

Mid County officials: Get info from proper sources during Tropical Storm Nicholas

Local

1 AM UPDATE: Nicholas makes landfall near Freeport as category one hurricane

Local

4 AM UPDATE: Nicholas to weaken as it slowly moves towards Beaumont

Local

Your Tuesday forecast: Weather Service shares what Port Arthur, Mid County should expect

Local

10 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Nicholas expected to travel east along the I-10 corridor

Local

4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Local

Those worried about potential for another Harvey grab sandbags

Local

LIST — Schools in Port Arthur, Mid County announce closures

Local

Here’s how you can help minimize flooding in your neighborhood

Local

10 AM STORM UPDATE: Chance remains for hurricane before landfall