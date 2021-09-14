expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

4 AM UPDATE: Nicholas to weaken as it slowly moves towards Beaumont

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Nicholas made landfall a little southwest of Freeport.

It is now moving northeast towards Houston. It will continue to weaken as it slowly moves east towards Beaumont Tuesday night, and moves into southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, before dissipating on Thursday.

Wind gusts today will be in the 20 to 40 mph range for Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

A few power outages will be possible. Gusts will be 20 to 30 mph across the remainder of the region.

Rain totals will be 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches possible.

Be aware of the road conditions. Traveling is not recommended during flash floods.

Tides will be 1 to 2 feet above normal Tuesday and Wednesday.

Minor coastal flooding is possible.

There is only a marginal 5% chance for tornadoes today across most of the region.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Local

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Local

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Groves

Groves officials: “We are pretty pleased”

High School Sports

Memorial’s Joshua Marsh provides reliability on offensive line

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 6-12

Local

Entergy Texas updates Port Arthur, Mid County outages

Local

Port Arthur Mayor: Don’t let your guard down. Weather Service updates storm path

Local

Nederland officials talk impact, response to Hurricane Nicholas

Local

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

Local

POLICE: 17-year-old linked to Port Arthur, Nederland gun crimes

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer arrest someone for cursing?

High School Sports

Local players come up big in first three games of season

Local

Mid County officials: Get info from proper sources during Tropical Storm Nicholas

Local

1 AM UPDATE: Nicholas makes landfall near Freeport as category one hurricane

Local

4 AM UPDATE: Nicholas to weaken as it slowly moves towards Beaumont

Local

Your Tuesday forecast: Weather Service shares what Port Arthur, Mid County should expect

Local

10 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Nicholas expected to travel east along the I-10 corridor

Local

4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Local

Those worried about potential for another Harvey grab sandbags

Local

LIST — Schools in Port Arthur, Mid County announce closures

Local

Here’s how you can help minimize flooding in your neighborhood

Local

10 AM STORM UPDATE: Chance remains for hurricane before landfall