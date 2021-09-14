Entergy Texas updates Port Arthur, Mid County outages

Entergy Texas crews and contractors are working to restore power safely and quickly, while following COVID guidelines.

As of noon Tuesday. there are approximately 9,913 customers without power.

Based on current information, the company expects to restore most customers who can safely take power by end of Tuesday, with the hardest-hit areas by Wednesday night.

There are 1,108 customers out in the Port Arthur Network, which includes Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas.

Their estimated time of full service return is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Customers can register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Be sure to update your notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.