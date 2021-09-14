expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Memorial receiver Illijah “Lala” Williams lines up during a scrimmage against Nederland. Chris Moore/The News

Local players come up big in first three games of season

By Chris Moore

Published 5:52 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

As non-district play concludes across the area, teams enter bye weeks to prepare for the start of district play. Some players and units have shined and project to only get better as the season goes on.

Memorial

The Titans (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, falling 41-26 to Tomball Friday.

Memorial receiver Illijah “Lala” Williams has emerged as the offense’s No.1 threat outside of quarterback Jah’mar Sanders. Williams logged nine catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

In the Titans 56-28 win over Barbers Hill, he caught three passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

“Being cousins doesn’t hurt, but he and Jah’mar have a really good connection,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said. “Last year, they had a good connection, but we had other pieces and he wasn’t featured as much. This year, you could see during the summer that he continued to develop and Jah’mar’s confidence level in him is probably the leading factor.”

Morgan said many of the routes Williams runs aren’t defined before the ball is snapped. Often times, the route is determined by the play the defense runs and it is up to Sanders and Williams to make the same read and adjust accordingly mid-play.

Morgan said the team is grateful to have Williams’ production as the Titans bring along younger receivers with less experience.

“We throw the ball so much underneath to the running backs, so having someone that you can throw to downfield is good,” Morgan said. “Defenses are going to play tight to stop Jah’mar. We have someone that stretches the field. He does a good job once he catches the ball. He has that knack that he wants to score.”

Nederland

The Bulldogs (2-0) overcame a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to squeeze out a win 41-34 over Silsbee.

Kyndon Fuselier has been a constant force on the team, dating back to last season, but Head Coach Monte Barrow said he has been pleased with how the running game is developing this season. Before the season began, he labeled the backfield as his biggest question mark.

“Mason Beresford had never played running back,” Barrow said. “In three weeks, he has stepped up and given us confidence in what we have there. He will only get better moving forward.”

Beresford carried the ball 11 times for 76 yards and two scores against Silsbee.

Barrow said quarterback Luke Broussard’s ability to make plays with his feet helped in the comeback. Broussard had 21 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

“He has made some plays for us throwing the ball,” Barrow said. “The other night, it was his threat of running. For those two being able to run the football, that helps us.”

Port Neches-Groves

PNG (2-1) enters the bye week with a 42-25 loss to Tomball. Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said he has been pleased with how his defensive line has held up.

“We have a pretty senior-heavy group over there,” Faircloth said. “They are great leaders. They are hard workers. They have done well stopping the run. Sometimes they take up blocks. They play really unselfishly. They give their all the entire game.”

The line has good depth with Scout Dugas, Josh Nichols and Caleb Faulk at defensive end and Isaac Baker, Donald Kinnett and Dustyn Thomas Jr. at defensive tackle.

“Forty-eight minutes of football is a long time,” Faircloth said. “Anytime you can have that depth with your defensive line, it really helps in the second half.”

All three teams are off this week.

PNG and Nederland square off in the Bum Phillips Bowl Sept. 24, and Memorial will host Sante Fe on Sept. 24.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Local

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Local

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Groves

Groves officials: “We are pretty pleased”

High School Sports

Memorial’s Joshua Marsh provides reliability on offensive line

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 6-12

Local

Entergy Texas updates Port Arthur, Mid County outages

Local

Port Arthur Mayor: Don’t let your guard down. Weather Service updates storm path

Local

Nederland officials talk impact, response to Hurricane Nicholas

Local

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

Local

POLICE: 17-year-old linked to Port Arthur, Nederland gun crimes

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer arrest someone for cursing?

High School Sports

Local players come up big in first three games of season

Local

Mid County officials: Get info from proper sources during Tropical Storm Nicholas

Local

1 AM UPDATE: Nicholas makes landfall near Freeport as category one hurricane

Local

4 AM UPDATE: Nicholas to weaken as it slowly moves towards Beaumont

Local

Your Tuesday forecast: Weather Service shares what Port Arthur, Mid County should expect

Local

10 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Nicholas expected to travel east along the I-10 corridor

Local

4 PM UPDATE: Heavy rain across north & east of forecast track

Local

Those worried about potential for another Harvey grab sandbags

Local

LIST — Schools in Port Arthur, Mid County announce closures

Local

Here’s how you can help minimize flooding in your neighborhood

Local

10 AM STORM UPDATE: Chance remains for hurricane before landfall