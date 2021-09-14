expand
September 15, 2021

Your Tuesday forecast: Weather Service shares what Port Arthur, Mid County should expect

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Port Arthur and Mid County residents waking up to bad weather Tuesday morning can expect the same for much of the day, according to local weather officials.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie issued a Declaration of Local Disaster.

The Port Arthur COVID Vaccination site at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3401 Cultural Drive will be closed today (Sept. 14) due to inclement weather.

National Weather Service meteorologist Stacey Denson told Port Arthur Newsmedia Tuesday morning that conditions would be fairly consistent through at least the early afternoon.

“After that it may become a little more moderate to light rain,” Denson said. “By this evening and into the overnight hours, it will probably start to tapper off and become scattered to isolated showers overnight into most of Wednesday.”

Jefferson County, south of Interstate 10, is experiencing wind gusts of 35 mph and sustained winds from 20 or 25 mph.

There have been isolated reports of street flooding in poor drainage areas.

Denson said it is hard to predict the total amount of rain Port Arthur and Mid County will experience Tuesday.

“We’re expecting anything from 5 to 10 inches with localized higher amounts of 15 possible,” she said.

