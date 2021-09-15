expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2021

Xavier D’Andre James

Assailant uses note, threat of more guys coming in 2 robbery attempts

By PA News

Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Police officers responded at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday to the 3965 Phelan (Check n Go) in reference to a robbery.

Officers learned a suspect, later identified as Xavier D’Andre James, a 22-year-old Beaumont man, attempted to rob the clerk by using a note.

The note demanded money and advised the clerk he had a gun. The clerk refused and he was run off by customers, authorities said.

Witnesses were able to give officers a description.

At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to 3680 College (Title Max) in reference to a robbery. The assailant told the clerk he had two minutes to give him all the money or he would have guys come in from outside to shoot him.

The clerk was able to get the assailant to leave and provided a vehicle description.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., Beaumont Police Officers were conducting business checks in the 4100 block of E. Lucas (Ace Loan) and located James and the vehicle. James was taken into custody and transported to the station to speak with detectives.

James is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was issued a $250,000 bond for each charge.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

Local

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Education

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Local

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

High School Sports

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith, daughter of PNG coach, making strides in sophomore season

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — “For Sale” sign appears in front of old Luby’s

High School Sports

Slow starts doom Memorial volleyball against Cougars

Beaumont

Assailant uses note, threat of more guys coming in 2 robbery attempts

Local

Free legal assistance available for low-income individuals impacted by Hurricane Nicholas

Local

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Local

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Groves

Groves officials: “We are pretty pleased”

High School Sports

Memorial’s Joshua Marsh provides reliability on offensive line

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 6-12

Local

Entergy Texas updates Port Arthur, Mid County outages

Local

Port Arthur Mayor: Don’t let your guard down. Weather Service updates storm path

Local

Nederland officials talk impact, response to Hurricane Nicholas

Local

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

Local

POLICE: 17-year-old linked to Port Arthur, Nederland gun crimes

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer arrest someone for cursing?

High School Sports

Local players come up big in first three games of season

Local

Mid County officials: Get info from proper sources during Tropical Storm Nicholas