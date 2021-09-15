Groves officials: “We are pretty pleased”

GROVES — Many local officials in Groves are breathing a sigh of relief as the heaviest rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas move into Louisiana.

The city’s police department prepared several barricades around the city near streets that are known to flood easily, but as rain calmed Tuesday afternoon, City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said his department never had to use the road blocks.

“We hadn’t experienced any significant problems at all,” he said. “It has been off and on to a level that it has been able to drain off before the next rain hits. It hasn’t been an issue at all. If it continues like it is, we are in the money. We are pretty pleased.”

Reynolds said he did what several others did throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“I would get up to check the yard and try to gauge it,” he said. “It was good. We dodged another bullet. I hope we can get through this hurricane season unscathed.”

Reynolds said residents did a good job of staying off the roads with no major traffic incidents to report.

City Manager D.E. Sosa said the city library and recreation center closed along with City Hall on Tuesday.

“We ran public works, so we had our drainage crews out and sanitation to pick up trash and garbage,” he said. “We have been meeting at every six hours at 10 and 4 a.m. and p.m. At our 10 a.m. meeting, all indications were that this is going to go ahead and be the end of it this afternoon and into tonight. We should be out of any flooding or rain situations by this afternoon, this evening at the latest.”

Sosa said the city intends to be fully functional Wednesday.