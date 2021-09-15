Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 6-12

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Sept. 6 and 12:

Clyde Blakency III, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon & family violence

Dennis Perry, 29, Terroristic threat-family violence & obstruction/retaliation

Jose Rivas, 61, Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Anthony Martinez, 31, Warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers made the following responses between Sept. 6 and 12:

Monday, September 6:

Officer Thompson assisted another agency in the 2900 block of Avenue G.

Officer Perriraz arrested a subject for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence in the 2800 block of Canal.

Officer Arceneaux arrested a subject for terroristic threat of family / household and obstruction or retaliation in the 300 block of N 36th Street.

Tuesday, September 7:

Officer Arceneaux arrested a subject for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Gage.

Officer Arceneaux arrested a subject for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Gage.

Street. A complainant reported to Officer Cogbill interference with child custody in the 1400 block of Boston.

A complainant reported to Officer King assault offensive touch -family violence and criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Highway 69.

Wednesday, September 8:

A complainant reported to Officer Romero theft in the 2000 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported an assault to Officer King in the 400 block of S 29 th Street.

Street. Dianna Lindsay reported to Officer Kin a death in the 200 block of S 3 rd Street.

Street. A complainant reported to Officer Guidry assault offensive touch- family violence in the 1100 block of S 12th Street.

Thursday, September 9:

No Reports

Friday, September 10:

A complainant reported to Officer Perriraz a dog bite in the 300 block of N 6 th Street.

A complainant reported to Officer Perriraz a dog bite in the 300 block of N 6th Street.

A complainant reported to Officer Champeaux theft in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported to Officer Halfin assault offensive touch -family violence in the 1500 block of S 27 th Street.

Street. Three (3) complainants reported to Officer Collins three (3) thefts in the 200 block of N 17 th Street.

Street. Officer Arceneaux took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 1600 block of Highway 365.

Saturday, September 11:

A complainant reported to Officer Perriraz duty on striking fixture it he 200 block of S 27th Street.

Sunday, September 12: