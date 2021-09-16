expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2021

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith spikes the ball during practice. Chris Moore/The News

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith, daughter of PNG coach, making strides in sophomore season

By Chris Moore

Published 12:22 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

NEDERLAND — Last season, Nederland volleyball coach Allie Crommett pulled up, then, freshman Kamryn Smith to play varsity midway through the season.

That experience, which included a second-round playoff appearance, was invaluable to the sophomore now challenged with holding down the middle of the team.

“She is one of those players that, no matter where she is on the court, she can find a way to put the ball down,” Crommett said of Smith. “It doesn’t matter if she is on the front row or back row, she makes an impact. I think she will eventually step in to that roll that Katie (Perez) and Abby (Meaux) spot, where she is a six-rotation outside. She is athletic enough that if we need her on the outside, she can play there. If we need her in the middle, she can play there.”

Crommett said one of Smith’s biggest strengths is her unselfishness and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“She came up and asked what I wanted her to do and wanted to know where she would be playing next year,” Crommett said of her conversation with Smith last season. “I told her that we were going to need a middle and she wanted to get reps there.”

Smith said she is hard on herself and always wants to be the best at what she does. Her coach said the staff has tried to get her to lighten up a bit and understand that it is OK to not be perfect every day.

“She is a perfectionist,” Crommett said. “I told her that she was doing fine one time. She said ‘Maybe to your ability level, but not to mine.’ As she has gotten older, she has recognized it a little more and not been as hard on herself.”

Smith said she is trying to have fun this year.

“I want all of my games to be my best game,” she said.

Smith comes from a competitive household. Her dad, Chris Smith, is the head basketball coach at Port Neches-Groves High School.

“Sometimes, it is nerve racking because he knows everything,” Smith said of her dad. “At the same time, he knows how to help me and gives me pointers all of the time. He and I will come to the gym sometimes and play one-on-one volleyball.”

She added that she is the better volleyball player and usually wins.

Nederland returns to the court Thursday to play Beaumont United and will host Crosby Friday at the Dog Dome.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

Local

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Education

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Local

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

High School Sports

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith, daughter of PNG coach, making strides in sophomore season

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — “For Sale” sign appears in front of old Luby’s

High School Sports

Slow starts doom Memorial volleyball against Cougars

Beaumont

Assailant uses note, threat of more guys coming in 2 robbery attempts

Local

Free legal assistance available for low-income individuals impacted by Hurricane Nicholas

Local

Lamar State celebrating grand opening, ribbon cutting at Fuller Building

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope School students get head start with early college program

Local

Tree falls in Port Neches but town otherwise spared during Nicholas

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Diamond Nail Bar provides customers with luxurious feel

Groves

Groves officials: “We are pretty pleased”

High School Sports

Memorial’s Joshua Marsh provides reliability on offensive line

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 6-12

Local

Entergy Texas updates Port Arthur, Mid County outages

Local

Port Arthur Mayor: Don’t let your guard down. Weather Service updates storm path

Local

Nederland officials talk impact, response to Hurricane Nicholas

Local

“God was here with me” — Port Arthur home hit by at least 50 bullets during drive by

Local

POLICE: 17-year-old linked to Port Arthur, Nederland gun crimes

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer arrest someone for cursing?

High School Sports

Local players come up big in first three games of season

Local

Mid County officials: Get info from proper sources during Tropical Storm Nicholas