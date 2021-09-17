expand
September 18, 2021

3 Mid County deaths, 170 COVID cases reported by Port Arthur Health Department

By PA News

Published 9:06 am Friday, September 17, 2021

The City of Port Arthur Health Department announced three COVID-19 related deaths and 170 new cases in its Friday morning update.

The deaths were all attributed to Nederland residents, which included a Hispanic male between 50-55, a White male between 45 and 50 years old and a White female between the age range of 65-70.

It has not been determined if these residents had underlying health conditions.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported for Nederland residents since the onset of the pandemic is 36.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect themselves and family members at home, school, work and play.

From Sept. 16, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 38 for Port Arthur, 46 for Groves, 85 for Nederland and one for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 170.

