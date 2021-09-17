expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2021

City Council gives final approval to Nederland EDC’s latest $400K downtown project

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:28 am Friday, September 17, 2021

NEDERLAND — The city council gave final approval Thursday evening to a $400,000 plan for continued Downtown Nederland redevelopment.

This week was the second of two approval votes needed by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation to pursue purchasing homes at 1131 Atlanta Avenue, 1125 Atlanta Avenue and 1119 Atlanta Avenue, as well as Irene’s Lounge at 147 North Twin City Highway.

City Manager Chris Duque told council members the purchases, which are a block south of Boston Avenue in the city’s retail district, are part of the EDC’s town square project.

He said Executive Director Kay DeCuir detailed EDC plans to the Council, saying the intent is to demolish these structures or sell and relocate the existing homes.

The City Council seemed satisfied with the plan as there were no questions raised to DeCuir on Thursday or discussion had before the final approval vote.

Mayor Don Albanese previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia the effort is similar to others led by the Nederland EDC turning older buildings and places into fresh economic engines and greater retail options.

“These old houses have been there for 50 or 60 years,” Albanese, also a member of the Nederland EDC board, said. “We’re just looking into the prospects. There are a lot of things that have to be considered like the old galvanized water lines that are under there. They probably have aluminum wiring that probably won’t pass code.

“We would like to get it, redevelop it and put something in there that is more feasible and profitable for the city.”

Albanese said the area around Atlanta Avenue is already zoned light commercial, creating easier avenues for developers’ intentions.

According to Albanese, the Nederland Economic Development Corporation likes the idea of expanding the Boston Avenue Downtown area through the development of Atlanta Avenue, creating more foot traffic and a greater reason for destination shopping.

READ HERE: See redevelopment plan for old Bank of America drive thru in Nederland.

READ HERE: Sparkle & Co., Ortiz Formalwear talk benefits of Boston Avenue move following EDC acquisition.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

JODY HOLTON — Can You Hear Me Now? Let’s Talk About Ear Health

High School Sports

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

High School Sports

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

Groves

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

Beaumont

Armed ice cream man sentenced for firearms violation

Local

Port Arthur Police seize cocaine, $44K in cash & gold-plated pistol

Local

3 Mid County deaths, 170 COVID cases reported by Port Arthur Health Department

Education

Former Memorial High students receive rings for state championship performances

Local

City Council gives final approval to Nederland EDC’s latest $400K downtown project

Local

Alleged drunk driver causes multi-vehicle crash by Nederland school

College/Pro Sports

Blake Bost added to Aggies’ depth chart after starting QB injured

Local

Port Neches Chamber honors star student Emily Smith

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — SETX Nonprofit Development Center leaders speaks to Rotary

Beaumont

Phelan forms House select committee on youth health & safety

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 8-14

Local

18-wheeler overturns in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur announces water concerns for Lakeside community

Local

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Education

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Local

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

High School Sports

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith, daughter of PNG coach, making strides in sophomore season

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — “For Sale” sign appears in front of old Luby’s

High School Sports

Slow starts doom Memorial volleyball against Cougars

Beaumont

Assailant uses note, threat of more guys coming in 2 robbery attempts