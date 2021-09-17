Former Memorial High students receive rings for state championship performances

There were smiles all around Thursday when Texas 5A state champion shot-putter Tre’Vonte “Tink” Caines opened his ring box.

Caines, a recent graduate of Memorial High School and student at Lamar University — stood next to Angela Jones, mother of Maleek Jones, who accepted his ring. The recent MHS graduate placed third in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump. Maleek was unable to attend the ring ceremony held during the Port Arthur Independent School District board meeting because he was playing football at Tarleton State University.

Before the meeting, Angela Jones was on a video call with her son when Coach Darrell Granger joined in for a few words.

Later Granger introduced the honorees and the coaches who also received rings.

“I want to thank the board and the school district for doing that for these kid because I know some coaches in other districts, that when their kids win individual events, they don’t do anything for them,” Granger said. “So I really want to thank the board for doing this for our kids in Port Arthur.”

Caines said he was excited to receive the ring and that he has been ready for it.

Granger elaborated on that statement.

“Tre’Vonte called me every morning during the summer and he’d say, ‘Coach are the rings in?’ I said, ‘Tre’Vonte, you’ll be the first one to know when I get them,’” Granger said with a laugh.

Other coaches who were recognized during the brief ceremony included Coach Ronnie Jones, Coach Nolan Frost and Coach Chris Castille.

A table featuring the ring boxes, a gold shot putt and individual pies was placed at the front of the room before the ceremony began.

The shot putt will be presented to the high school on Friday and placed in the trophy case.

The accomplishments

The student athletes were honored for state competition in May field and track events.

Caines threw his best throw of the season of 59’7.5” at Mike Myers Stadium at the University of Texas.

Fellow Titan Maleek Jones earned a bronze medal in the triple jump with a distance of 47’9.25” and fourth in the high jump with a height of 6’4”.