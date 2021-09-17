Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 8-14

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14:

Sept. 8

Miranda Kellogg, 35, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A terroristic threat and criminal trespass warning was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6400 block of Verde.

Sept. 9

An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.

An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Val.

Sept. 10

Groves officer assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in the 4100 block of Cleveland.

Sept. 11

No reports

Sept. 12

Eric Nies, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 13

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

An information report was completed in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue.

Sept. 14