September 18, 2021

Lillie Rodriguez Shinnick

By PA News

Published 8:49 am Friday, September 17, 2021

Ms. Lillie Rodriguez Shinnick, 68, of Winnie, died Monday, September 13, 2021.

She was born January 12, 1953, in Port Arthur, to Lelia Morua Rodriguez and Joe Rodriguez Sr.

Lillie was a successful businesswoman who started her recycling plastics business LHS Inc. in 1994.

She continued to grow and started a new business RePeek Texas in 2018.

Lillie will be remembered for her hard-working nature, dedication, and tenacity.

She is survived by her brother, Joe Rodriguez, Jr.; sister, Cookie Rodriguez; brother, Richard “Chilly” Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, and Bobby Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Paul Rodriguez, and Johnny Rodriguez.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Memory Gardens, 3098 Highway 69, Nederland.

Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Completed and updated information can be found at: Broussards1889.com

