Phelan forms House select committee on youth health & safety

AUSTIN — Speaker Dade Phelan announced Thursday the formation of the House Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety in an effort to improve coordination of mental health services, education, juvenile justice and family and protective services for Texas youth.

The work of this select committee continues the efforts by the House during the 87th Regular Session to reform the Texas criminal justice system through smarter policing and smarter sentencing, provide greater access to health care for new mothers and Texas children, and minimizing the negative educational and emotional effects of COVID-19 on our students.

“To mitigate the educational and mental health impacts that COVID-19 has had on Texas children, this select committee will tackle the substantive issues facing our young Texans,” Phelan said.

“We must close the gap on learning loss, provide adequate mental health services, and prevent Texas kids from entering the criminal justice system. The formation of this select committee continues our chamber’s commitment to addressing the lingering fallout of the pandemic on the health and well-being of Texas children, and I thank the members of this distinguished select committee for their service to our state on these important issues.”

The House Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety will be comprised of the following Texas House members: J. M. Lozano (chair), Ann Johnson (vice chair), Steve Allison, David Cook, Harold Dutton, James Frank, Stephanie Klick, Jeff Leach, Eddie Morales, Victoria Neave and Toni Rose.