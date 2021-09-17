expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2021

Port Arthur Police seize cocaine, $44K in cash & gold-plated pistol

By PA News

Published 4:12 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

On Thursday at approximately 9:18 a.m., a Port Arthur Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Woodworth Boulevard in reference to a vehicle speeding.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver appeared very nervous, Det. Sadie Guedry said.

The officer received verbal consent to search his vehicle, and a plastic wrapped bundle containing 2.2 lbs. (1 kilo) of a solid white powdery substance believed to be cocaine was located inside the vehicle.

A follow-up investigation, according to police, led to a search of two residences.

The first residence, located in Port Arthur, resulted in the seizure of approximately $44,000 in cash, a rifle and another plastic wrapped bundle of a solid white powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine.

At the second residence, located in Bridge City, a gold-plated pistol was taken and logged into evidence, Guedry said.

The substances seized during the traffic stop and during the search of the Port Arthur residence tested positive for cocaine and weighed a total approximate weight of 4.4lbs (2 kilos).

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Humberto Anteverde of Bridge City, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and transported to Jefferson County Correction Facility.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

JODY HOLTON — Can You Hear Me Now? Let’s Talk About Ear Health

High School Sports

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

High School Sports

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

Groves

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

Beaumont

Armed ice cream man sentenced for firearms violation

Local

Port Arthur Police seize cocaine, $44K in cash & gold-plated pistol

Local

3 Mid County deaths, 170 COVID cases reported by Port Arthur Health Department

Education

Former Memorial High students receive rings for state championship performances

Local

City Council gives final approval to Nederland EDC’s latest $400K downtown project

Local

Alleged drunk driver causes multi-vehicle crash by Nederland school

College/Pro Sports

Blake Bost added to Aggies’ depth chart after starting QB injured

Local

Port Neches Chamber honors star student Emily Smith

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — SETX Nonprofit Development Center leaders speaks to Rotary

Beaumont

Phelan forms House select committee on youth health & safety

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 8-14

Local

18-wheeler overturns in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur announces water concerns for Lakeside community

Local

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Education

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Local

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

High School Sports

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith, daughter of PNG coach, making strides in sophomore season

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — “For Sale” sign appears in front of old Luby’s

High School Sports

Slow starts doom Memorial volleyball against Cougars

Beaumont

Assailant uses note, threat of more guys coming in 2 robbery attempts