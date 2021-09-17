Terry Wayne Martin

Terry Martin passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

He was a native of Port Arthur, TX and a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1976.

Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Richard-Martin; his parents, Clearance and Betty Martin; and brother, Grayln “Keith” Martin.

He leaves to cherish his memory: four sons, Brandon Wallace of Galveston, TX, Terry Martin Jr., Jonah Martin and Omri Martin all of Port Arthur, TX; two daughters, Shrona Harmon-Martin and Mariah Martin of Port Arthur, TX; along with nine grandchildren, six siblings, and a host of loving family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Harvest Time Bible Church, 4430 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Pastor Marvin Moore officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.