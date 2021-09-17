expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2021

Viola Cordalee Fairchild

Viola Cordalee Fairchild

By PA News

Published 8:20 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

Viola Cordalee Fairchild,91, of Sabine Pass passed away on September 10, 2021 in Summerville, South Carolina.

She was born on September 23, 1929 in War, West Virginia to her parents, John Morgan Blankenship and Cora Lee Salyers Blankenship.

Viola has been a resident of Sabine Pass since 1948 and living in Summerville for the last 2 years.

She was a devoted housewife in raising her family along with her husband, Leo.

Viola was a longtime member of Sabine Pass Christian Fellowship Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leo D. “Champ” Fairchild and her son, Leo D. “Hap” Fairchild Jr.

Viola is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Casagrande and her husband, Tom of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Darlene Whitlock of Summerville, South Carolina and Leola Gravelle and her husband, Tim of Portland, Oregon along with 9 granddaughters, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10 AM till 11 AM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Viola’s life will follow at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RELIGION BRIEFS — Details released set for pastor, first lady’s appreciation banquet

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Details released set for pastor, first lady’s appreciation banquet

High School Sports

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

High School Sports

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

Groves

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

Beaumont

Armed ice cream man sentenced for firearms violation

Local

Port Arthur Police seize cocaine, $44K in cash & gold-plated pistol

Local

3 Mid County deaths, 170 COVID cases reported by Port Arthur Health Department

Education

Former Memorial High students receive rings for state championship performances

Local

City Council gives final approval to Nederland EDC’s latest $400K downtown project

Local

Alleged drunk driver causes multi-vehicle crash by Nederland school

College/Pro Sports

Blake Bost added to Aggies’ depth chart after starting QB injured

Local

Port Neches Chamber honors star student Emily Smith

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — SETX Nonprofit Development Center leaders speaks to Rotary

Beaumont

Phelan forms House select committee on youth health & safety

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 8-14

Local

18-wheeler overturns in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur announces water concerns for Lakeside community

Local

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Education

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Local

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

High School Sports

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith, daughter of PNG coach, making strides in sophomore season

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — “For Sale” sign appears in front of old Luby’s

High School Sports

Slow starts doom Memorial volleyball against Cougars