KATHIE’S KORNER — Rain, Rain, Rain can be productive

Actually, I like the rain. I know you’re thinking, “are you crazy?”

I’ve enjoyed rain from the time I was 3 years old jumping and splashing in puddles. I think about it in a more positive way and see its good qualities: how it clears the air around you and keeps your grass green.

Mike and I bought a 55-acre farm in the State of Washington in the 60s, with a plan to retire on it in the 70s, raising hay, animals, food and three children (not in that order).

God had a different plan, and we wouldn’t change that for anything, as we preached salvation all over the world for 40 years, back on the road, using our music as a tool of evangelism with much success for God and His Kingdom. Glory!

It rained almost everyday on that farm, so, we did everything in the rain, including Mike coaching our son’s Little League baseball team.

Just like in Genesis: when God caused the rain to lift the ark that Noah built, then restrained the water and gave them a rainbow as a covenant between Him and the earth. Always remember, the rain (or storms) always stop.

The rain makes the northwest soooooo green and lush as it waters everything. A young, Godly family in Chehalis successfully grow amazing Christmas Trees, even for White House celebrations.

It’s a little tricky trying to bundle up hay in that area. The joke is, we don’t bale our hay, we can it! We also had a gravity spring with fresh, cold water that never ran dry.

The farmers all over this country of America need rain on their crops for nourishment and growth.

Rain also kept the air so clean and it does, temporarily in cities, but it seems some cities don’t have very good drainage systems, which cause more flooding than should happen.

When we were in Holland, which is much like New Orleans being below sea level, they have incredible drainage with their canals. They know how to work with and direct the paths of water.

There are a lot of songs written about rain but not so fun: “Raindrops Keep Fallin,’” “Rainy Day in Georgia” or, how about “Singin’ in The Rain?”

My husband, Mike, wrote a song about rain to sing and pray when threatening storms come, “…and God said to the rain, He said, peace, be still, He said to the wind, you be still.”

From the scripture, Luke 8:24: Always remember, “you’re water- proof.”

