expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2021

The Port Neches-Groves varsity volleyball team. Courtesy Photo

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Saturday, September 18, 2021

Port Neches-Groves volleyball bounced back with a 3-1 road win over Galena Park Friday.

The Indians fell 3-0 to Barbers Hill Thursday. The game was originally supposed to be played Tuesday, but was pushed back in preparation for Hurricane Nicholas.

PNG Head Coach Brittany Fruge said she was proud of the way her team played Friday as they continue to fight through adversity.

“It was very encouraging,” she said. “These girls are fighters. I feel like after tonight, they really proved to themselves that with the odds stacked against them, if they continue to fight and believe in each other and trust the process, then anything is possible.”

Sarah Grove led all players with 10 kills. Addison Bost and Mariela Dublon had 21 and 19 kills, respectively. Trista Hughes had a team-high 22 assists.

Fruge said she saw great improvement from her team in a short amount of time. Injuries and illnesses have plagued the young team early in the season.

“We had a week of two-a-days and then, had that COVID run,” Fruge said. “The program was shut down while most programs were running. I ended up with COVID pneumonia. I was out for three weeks. We had five matches cancelled and two tournaments. The night we stepped on the floor to play Dayton was really our first game and most teams in our district had already played 14 matches.”

The coach said one player suffered a concussion, while another tore her ACL and another player dislocated her kneecap.

Fruge said her team is still in preseason mode.

“That is okay, because I don’t want to peak too soon,” she said.

PNG returns to the court Tuesday at home to take on Beaumont United.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

RELIGION BRIEFS — Details released set for pastor, first lady’s appreciation banquet

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Details released set for pastor, first lady’s appreciation banquet

High School Sports

Nederland volleyball sweeps Crosby in Dog Dome

High School Sports

Former Titan Jomard Valsin takes part in new tradition

Groves

PNG bounces back against Galena Park

Beaumont

Armed ice cream man sentenced for firearms violation

Local

Port Arthur Police seize cocaine, $44K in cash & gold-plated pistol

Local

3 Mid County deaths, 170 COVID cases reported by Port Arthur Health Department

Education

Former Memorial High students receive rings for state championship performances

Local

City Council gives final approval to Nederland EDC’s latest $400K downtown project

Local

Alleged drunk driver causes multi-vehicle crash by Nederland school

College/Pro Sports

Blake Bost added to Aggies’ depth chart after starting QB injured

Local

Port Neches Chamber honors star student Emily Smith

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — SETX Nonprofit Development Center leaders speaks to Rotary

Beaumont

Phelan forms House select committee on youth health & safety

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 8-14

Local

18-wheeler overturns in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur announces water concerns for Lakeside community

Local

Port Arthur Police: Recent drive-by was “act of cowardice”

Education

Lamar State College reopens renovated Ruby Fuller Building in Port Arthur

Entertainment

Ed Holder Boat Launch sign unveiled, legacy honored

Local

Activists file complaint against government agencies after lack of Harvey funding

High School Sports

Nederland’s Kamryn Smith, daughter of PNG coach, making strides in sophomore season

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — “For Sale” sign appears in front of old Luby’s

High School Sports

Slow starts doom Memorial volleyball against Cougars