expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Kelly High hosting college fair for all SETX students; Sign up instructions here

By PA News

Published 1:51 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School will be holding a college fair open to ALL Southeast Texas students.

The fair will take place on Thursday (Sept. 23) at 5:30 p.m. in the Centennial Gym located at Kelly High School, 5950 Kelly Dr. in Beaumont.

Representatives from over 30 colleges will be present, including Texas A&M, LSU, Sam Houston State, Texas Tech, Texas Southern University, Lamar, The University of Mississippi, University of North Texas, SFA, McNeese and Texas State University.

Interested students will need to pre-register at falltacrao.swoogo.com/Registration. Choose “In-Person Fair,” provide your contact information, click “CONTINUE” then choose the week of September 20 for Dallas II and SETX.

Registered guests will be sent a unique barcode to be presented to each table you visit.

The College/University Representatives will scan your code which will help them stay in touch with you.

You can print the code before you arrive or just show the rep your phone.

If you plan to attend the college fair or plan to participate in the virtual fairs, create your own profile utilizing the Family Member tag.

For more information on this event, contact counselors at bwulf@mkchs.com or aclayton@mkchs.com.

— Theresa Herink, Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

Groves

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Local

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

Local

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Local

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

High School Sports

Nederland linebacker Gage Driskell comes from Bulldog lineage

Groves

Pecan Festival Parade returning to Groves streets this Saturday

community

PHOTO — Mexican Heritage Society celebrates its Royal Court

community

Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

Local

PHOTO — Mid County businesses are prepping for Madness

Local

WATCH — Helicopter crew rescues man off coast of Sabine Pass

Beaumont

WATCH — Beaumont nurse wows judges on “The Voice”

Local

Officials: 4.4 lbs of cocaine discovered in Port Arthur likely destined for SETX

Entertainment

Free Nederland concert series taking stage throughout October

Business

Port Neches to lose bank branch this year, city votes to utilize credit union

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Isabelle Colin talks Pecan Pageant Queen path, other pursuits

High School Sports

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward keeps defenses guessing

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Repainting water tower on city’s to-do list

Local

Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

Beaumont

Officials: We could lose COVID infusion center if more people don’t use it

Columns

National Coffee Day is brewing; here is how to savor the flavor

Local

PNG grad Yailine Obregon providing medical care to Navy & Marine Corps

Local

Texas Republicans have tools to lead redistricting. Monday begins the work.

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG stars Roschon Johnson, Blake Bost make college football marks

Local

PAISD among many districts challenged with education rebound