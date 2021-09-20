expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

County leaders and medical professionals from Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and Jasper counties gather in August at the new infusion center in Beaumont. (Monique Batson/The News)

Officials: We could lose COVID infusion center if more people don’t use it

By Monique Batson

Published 3:46 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

BEAUMONT — One month after opening, a regional monoclonal infusion center is in danger of closing if utilization doesn’t increase.

“We have had 150-200 people (per day) receiving infusions since our center was opened,” said Allison Getz on behalf of Jefferson County. “This weekend was a significant decrease and we are concerned our center could be closed in the future.”

The center, located at 5550 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont, is funded by American Cares Rescue Plan Act and is designed to treat COVID-positive patients in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Jasper counties prior to the need of oxygen or hospitalization.

Any infected person 12 or older is available for treatment, and Getz said even those with mild cases should call their primary care doctor or the center’s hotline to schedule an appointment.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen, or if you could get worse,” she said.

And in her case, which was diagnosed in early August, infusions were necessary.

“I was really struggling,” she said. “I was fully vaccinated. I followed all the rules. I did everything right.”

Infusions must be given within 10 days of a positive test. More than 3,900 Southeast Texans have utilized the center since it opened.

“Our hospitalizations rate is down slightly but not significantly, and ICUs remain full,” Getz said.

In mid-August, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the intent to send nearly 3,000 medical personnel to hospitals across the state to help with rising COVID numbers, which was to be fully funded through the end of the month. The Texas Department of State Health and Human Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management had opened 17 infusion centers — including the one in Beaumont — across the state as of Sept. 3. In addition, Abbott’s office said, there are at least 140 private providers administering antibody treatments.

On Friday, the Port Arthur Health Department — which serves Port Arthur, Nederland, Port Neches and Groves, announced 119 COVID-positive cases and the death of a Port Arthur man between 55 and 59 years old. The City of Beaumont on the same day confirmed 162 cases.

Approximately 48 percent of Jefferson County residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The COVID-19 infusion center hotline number is 409-550-2536.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

Groves

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Local

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

Local

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Local

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

High School Sports

Nederland linebacker Gage Driskell comes from Bulldog lineage

Groves

Pecan Festival Parade returning to Groves streets this Saturday

community

PHOTO — Mexican Heritage Society celebrates its Royal Court

community

Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

Local

PHOTO — Mid County businesses are prepping for Madness

Local

WATCH — Helicopter crew rescues man off coast of Sabine Pass

Beaumont

WATCH — Beaumont nurse wows judges on “The Voice”

Local

Officials: 4.4 lbs of cocaine discovered in Port Arthur likely destined for SETX

Entertainment

Free Nederland concert series taking stage throughout October

Business

Port Neches to lose bank branch this year, city votes to utilize credit union

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Isabelle Colin talks Pecan Pageant Queen path, other pursuits

High School Sports

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward keeps defenses guessing

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Repainting water tower on city’s to-do list

Local

Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

Beaumont

Officials: We could lose COVID infusion center if more people don’t use it

Columns

National Coffee Day is brewing; here is how to savor the flavor

Local

PNG grad Yailine Obregon providing medical care to Navy & Marine Corps

Local

Texas Republicans have tools to lead redistricting. Monday begins the work.

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG stars Roschon Johnson, Blake Bost make college football marks

Local

PAISD among many districts challenged with education rebound