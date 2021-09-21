Beverly Ann Smith, 77, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Beverly was born on February 23, 1944 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Vincie Lee (Ramsey) and Iven Zach Smith.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.

Beverly retired from the City of Port Arthur in the accounting department after 36 plus years of employment.

She was artist, enjoying drawing and painting. Beverly was a loving person who loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Levelle Smith and her sister, Glenda Ancelet.

Beverly is survived by her brother, Gerald Smith of Port Arthur, her four nephews, her two nieces and numerous of great nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A graveside service followed at 2:30 PM at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.