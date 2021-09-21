expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward is a threat to run or catch out of the backfield. (Chris Moore/The News)

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward keeps defenses guessing

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Last season, Memorial running back Adrian Hayward led District 9-5A Division I in receptions.

Titans Head Coach Brian Morgan said Hayward is an X-factor for his team with the ability to do it all on offense.

“He catches the ball unbelievably well out of the backfield,” Morgan said. “We try to throw it to him as much as we can. He is like having another really good receiver on the field even though we line him up in the backfield. He has been solid running the ball and running it hard.”

Hayward said his favorite class is economics, but his size forces opposing defenders to make their own business decisions.

Hayward worked on being a more aggressive runner in the offseason. The work seemed to payoff in the Titans’ season opener against Lancaster. Hayward put together a highlight reel play when he met a defender in the hole with a vicious stiff arm that set the other play straight to the ground, while the running back gained extra yards.

Listed at 5’11” and 215 lbs., the punishing back can also be elusive. Hayward said the favorite play of his career came in the Titans’ last game against Crosby.

“Week by week, I work on my running game,” he said. “All summer and during workouts, my whole mindset was to get the ball, get vertical, run hard and get positive yards. Last game, I hurdled a guy. I was going to the flat and Jah’mar (Sanders) threw me the ball. I made one dude miss and there was a dude in front of me. I was thinking I was going to run him over. When I got to him, he got low and I just went over the top.”

Hayward’s hands are still his greatest weapon as he is again near the top of the team in receptions.

“He continues to grow each week, and you can definitely see how much he has improved from last year,” Morgan said. “I think he is first or second in receptions to (Illijah Williams) right now this season.”

Hayward leads the district with 17 receptions, followed by Williams with 16. The running back averages 14.6 yards per reception.

When he is not playing football, Hayward is trying to help his little brother, who is on the JV team, be a better running back.

“He has to take over after I leave,” Hayward said. “It is only right. We are always competing. If we aren’t, something is wrong.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

Groves

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Local

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

Local

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Local

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

High School Sports

Nederland linebacker Gage Driskell comes from Bulldog lineage

Groves

Pecan Festival Parade returning to Groves streets this Saturday

community

PHOTO — Mexican Heritage Society celebrates its Royal Court

community

Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

Local

PHOTO — Mid County businesses are prepping for Madness

Local

WATCH — Helicopter crew rescues man off coast of Sabine Pass

Beaumont

WATCH — Beaumont nurse wows judges on “The Voice”

Local

Officials: 4.4 lbs of cocaine discovered in Port Arthur likely destined for SETX

Entertainment

Free Nederland concert series taking stage throughout October

Business

Port Neches to lose bank branch this year, city votes to utilize credit union

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Isabelle Colin talks Pecan Pageant Queen path, other pursuits

High School Sports

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward keeps defenses guessing

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Repainting water tower on city’s to-do list

Local

Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

Beaumont

Officials: We could lose COVID infusion center if more people don’t use it

Columns

National Coffee Day is brewing; here is how to savor the flavor

Local

PNG grad Yailine Obregon providing medical care to Navy & Marine Corps

Local

Texas Republicans have tools to lead redistricting. Monday begins the work.

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG stars Roschon Johnson, Blake Bost make college football marks

Local

PAISD among many districts challenged with education rebound