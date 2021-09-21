Officials: 4.4 lbs of cocaine discovered in Port Arthur likely destined for SETX

The two kilograms, or roughly 4.4 pounds, of cocaine seized by law enforcement last week did not originate locally but was likely destined for somewhere in Southeast Texas, authorities believe.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said police will contact federal partners and see if they are interested in the case.

“We think this is something that stretches farther than Port Arthur and Bridge City,” Duriso said.

On Friday morning a PAPD officer stopped a vehicle in the 2000 block of Woodworth Boulevard for speeding. After receiving verbal consent to search the vehicle, the officer reportedly found a plastic wrapped bundle containing a kilo of a solid white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, according to a news release.

A follow-up investigation led to the search of two homes. The first, located in Port Arthur, resulted in the seizure of approximately $44,000 in cash, a rifle and another plastic wrapped bundle of solid white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine.

The second residence searched was located in Bridge City, where law enforcement reportedly found a gold-plated pistol, which was logged into evidence.

The white powdery substance tested positive for cocaine, police said, and the weight of the drugs from the traffic stop and the Port Arthur home combined was about 2 kilos.

Police arrested Humberto Anteverde, 29, of Bridge City for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance

According to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Anteverde’s bond was set at $75,000.

He was out on bail approximately nine hours after he was booked in.

The solid blocks of cocaine had “A-7” imprinted on them, which, police said, is akin to a signature or trademark.

For police, the investigation is far from over.

“It was good work on all parties involved,” Duriso said. “We’re trying to follow leads and see where this is going and don’t think this is the end of the investigation. We are tracking down other leads.”

What happens to the drugs, guns, money?

There is a plan for the drugs, weapons and money after the case is concluded.

The Drug Enforcement Agency office will receive a portion of the money, which will go toward administrative fees. The city and other participating agencies will receive some, as well — if it is proven the money was from drug proceeds.

In some instances, Duriso said, the money is returned to the person who owned the money. That happens if the DEA determines through investigation they cash is not tied to the drugs.

As for the weapons and the cocaine, those will be destroyed once the case is over.

But for now the investigation continues. Detectives will look into the possible money-laundering element and there will be ballistics tests on the weapons to see if they are tied to any other crimes.

“We have a lot of work to do but we’re not going to do it all ourselves, we will solicit help,” he said.