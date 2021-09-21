expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Jaqualin Joubert

Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

A Port Arthur teen already jailed for robbing two people at gunpoint and for a gun crime in Nederland is now a suspect in the August armed robbery of Walgreens, according to an official with the Port Arthur Police Department.

Jaqualin Joubert, 17, is currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on three counts of aggravated robbery with bonds at $250,000 each and a charge of evading arrest/detention with motor vehicle with a bond at $20,000.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert on Monday did not say why Joubert was named as a suspect in the Walgreens robbery but said there is substantial evidence, and the evidence would be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office within the next 72 hours.

According to police, a person described as a black male wearing a mask and armed with a gun entered Walgreens, 3700 FM 365, at approximately 9:39 p.m. Aug. 21 and demanded money.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate a suspect, and police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Authorities have now connected Joubert to the Walgreens robbery.

Other cases:

Police were called at approximately 4:47 p.m. Sept. 11 to Encore Apartment complex at 3609 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in reference to a robbery.

Two victims told police a man robbed them at gunpoint, pepper sprayed them and stole their vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers reportedly found a vehicle matching the description in the area and attempted to stop the driver, who refused to stop before leading police on a chase.

The driver, who police identified as Joubert, crashed and then fled on foot. He was captured by police and taken into custody.

Joubert is also linked to a gun crime that happened in a neighboring city.

Nederland police were called to the 2000 block of Avenue L on Aug. 26 where a male was “allegedly committing auto burglary and aimed a loaded firearm at the homeowner during the commission of the crime,” Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

The alleged gunman was arrested and identified as Joubert.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

Groves

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Local

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

Local

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Local

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

High School Sports

Nederland linebacker Gage Driskell comes from Bulldog lineage

Groves

Pecan Festival Parade returning to Groves streets this Saturday

community

PHOTO — Mexican Heritage Society celebrates its Royal Court

community

Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

Local

PHOTO — Mid County businesses are prepping for Madness

Local

WATCH — Helicopter crew rescues man off coast of Sabine Pass

Beaumont

WATCH — Beaumont nurse wows judges on “The Voice”

Local

Officials: 4.4 lbs of cocaine discovered in Port Arthur likely destined for SETX

Entertainment

Free Nederland concert series taking stage throughout October

Business

Port Neches to lose bank branch this year, city votes to utilize credit union

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Isabelle Colin talks Pecan Pageant Queen path, other pursuits

High School Sports

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward keeps defenses guessing

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Repainting water tower on city’s to-do list

Local

Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

Beaumont

Officials: We could lose COVID infusion center if more people don’t use it

Columns

National Coffee Day is brewing; here is how to savor the flavor

Local

PNG grad Yailine Obregon providing medical care to Navy & Marine Corps

Local

Texas Republicans have tools to lead redistricting. Monday begins the work.

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG stars Roschon Johnson, Blake Bost make college football marks

Local

PAISD among many districts challenged with education rebound