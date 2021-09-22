expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

The historical Rose Hill Manor sits at the end of Woodworth Boulevard near the present-day seawall. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

By Monique Batson

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

One of the oldest historical landmarks in Port Arthur will undergo another round of renovations after last year’s summer storms left significant damage to its exterior.

“There are a lot of needed repairs at the building,” Civic Center Director Adam Saunders said in a memo regarding Rose Hill Manor, saying the railing and surface of the second level deck were damaged in Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“Since the damage to the railing has caused an unsafe environment, the repairs need to be completed.”

Built in 1906 at 100 Woodworth Boulevard near the present-day seawall, the historical landmark has 14 rooms — four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three fireplaces. Following the deaths of Rome Hatch and Mary Woodworth, the mansion was left to the City of Port Arthur.

It is on the National register of Historic Places, and has served as a venue for weddings and parties.

The LaBiche Architectural Group, known for help with renovation of historical structures, sought bids for the project this summer and on Aug. 5 made recommendations to City Manager Ron Burton.

Of six companies, only two submitted bids. It was recommended that N&T Construction of Beaumont be awarded the work at the cost of $180,000. The second company, American Restoration, submitted a bid of $211,000.

Funding will come from a hurricane account specifically tied to the 2020 storms.

“We have past experience in working with this company and have experienced successful working relationships in the past,” Dohn LaBiche told Burton in the bid recommendation letter.

Following Tuesday’s approval by the Port Arthur City Council, a notice to proceed will be sent to the contractor.

Other Historical Landmarks in Port Arthur:

Pompeiian Villa, 1953 Lakeshore Drive

Gates Memorial Library, 317 Stilwell Boulevard

Golden Triangle Veterans Memorial Park, 7626 Gulfway Drive

Italian Heritage Monument, 4615 9th Avenue

The Rainbow Bridge, Texas 87

Sabine Pass Battleground Site, 6100 Dowling Road

A.J.M. Vuylsteke Home, 1831 Lakeshore Drive

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

Groves

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Local

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

Local

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Local

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

High School Sports

Nederland linebacker Gage Driskell comes from Bulldog lineage

Groves

Pecan Festival Parade returning to Groves streets this Saturday

community

PHOTO — Mexican Heritage Society celebrates its Royal Court

community

Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

Local

PHOTO — Mid County businesses are prepping for Madness

Local

WATCH — Helicopter crew rescues man off coast of Sabine Pass

Beaumont

WATCH — Beaumont nurse wows judges on “The Voice”

Local

Officials: 4.4 lbs of cocaine discovered in Port Arthur likely destined for SETX

Entertainment

Free Nederland concert series taking stage throughout October

Business

Port Neches to lose bank branch this year, city votes to utilize credit union

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Isabelle Colin talks Pecan Pageant Queen path, other pursuits

High School Sports

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward keeps defenses guessing

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Repainting water tower on city’s to-do list

Local

Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

Beaumont

Officials: We could lose COVID infusion center if more people don’t use it

Columns

National Coffee Day is brewing; here is how to savor the flavor

Local

PNG grad Yailine Obregon providing medical care to Navy & Marine Corps

Local

Texas Republicans have tools to lead redistricting. Monday begins the work.

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG stars Roschon Johnson, Blake Bost make college football marks

Local

PAISD among many districts challenged with education rebound