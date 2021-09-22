expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick speaks Jan. 25 during a press conference in Beaumont.

Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

PORT NECHES — The Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma Club will be honoring Judge Jeff Branick as the Service to Mankind Award Recipient during a 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ceremony in the banquet room at The Pompano Restaurant.

“Judge Branick has done many wonderful things for our community, and we are excited to celebrate this award with a sit-down dinner and auction event in his honor,” a Sertoma release said.

Sertoma clubs across America focus on helping individuals with hearing loss.

Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma has donated several portable hearing aid looping systems to local churches, museums, funeral homes and medical businesses.

These systems allow individuals with hearing aids to access speech more clearly from these microphone/teleloop systems.

Organizers ask the community to consider helping their fundraising efforts by purchasing a sponsor table and/or donating items, dinners, etc. for the auction to be held during this year’s event. The donation is tax deductible.

Sponsor tables include special seating, dinner and wine. Table sponsors are available for $500 and $750.

Individual dinner tickets are $40 each.

The Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma Tax ID# is 20-1086654.

For more information, call Vickie B, Dionne at 409-350-5499 or email professionalhearingservices@yahoo.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

Groves

Groves woman says her house was shot, now fears for her safety

Local

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

Local

New Port Arthur EDC interim director named

Local

Nederland Police Department officer arrested for DWI

High School Sports

Nederland linebacker Gage Driskell comes from Bulldog lineage

Groves

Pecan Festival Parade returning to Groves streets this Saturday

community

PHOTO — Mexican Heritage Society celebrates its Royal Court

community

Sertoma Club honoring Judge Branick; invites community to celebration

Local

PHOTO — Mid County businesses are prepping for Madness

Local

WATCH — Helicopter crew rescues man off coast of Sabine Pass

Beaumont

WATCH — Beaumont nurse wows judges on “The Voice”

Local

Officials: 4.4 lbs of cocaine discovered in Port Arthur likely destined for SETX

Entertainment

Free Nederland concert series taking stage throughout October

Business

Port Neches to lose bank branch this year, city votes to utilize credit union

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Isabelle Colin talks Pecan Pageant Queen path, other pursuits

High School Sports

Memorial running back Adrian Hayward keeps defenses guessing

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Repainting water tower on city’s to-do list

Local

Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

Beaumont

Officials: We could lose COVID infusion center if more people don’t use it

Columns

National Coffee Day is brewing; here is how to savor the flavor

Local

PNG grad Yailine Obregon providing medical care to Navy & Marine Corps

Local

Texas Republicans have tools to lead redistricting. Monday begins the work.

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG stars Roschon Johnson, Blake Bost make college football marks

Local

PAISD among many districts challenged with education rebound