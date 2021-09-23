expand
September 23, 2021

Boss Burger owner Joe Oates runs the food truck off of Aero Drive in Port Arthur. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Boss Burger owner: “I want to live”

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

A local business owner who has been struggling with COVID-19 since early August “has not lost his sense of humor” as he continues to recover in a Houston hospital, according to a social media message from his wife.

Joe Oates is “improving slowly” and “the strength in his right arm and hand continues to improve,” Mary said Tuesday.

Joe, who co-owns Boss Burger with Mary, was on a ventilator though much of his struggle. Mary said he is now using a dry erase board to communicate, and at one point as a nurse was hanging his IV bag, wrote, “that’s Lamb Chops in the small bag, veggies in the big bag.”

He continues physical therapy.

“The most important thing he said today was I WANT TO LIVE,” Mary wrote.

An account has been set up at Neches Federal Credit Unit under Benefit for Boss Burger Owners Joe and Mary, no. 3070890.

