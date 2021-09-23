Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 15-21

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 15 – Sept. 21:

Sept. 15

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.

Fraudulent identifying Information was reported in the 5100 block of Simpson.

Sept. 16

An information report was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.

Sept. 17

47-year-old Uyen Tran was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Credit/Debit Card Abuse was reported in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.

Sept. 18

45-year-old Gregory Ross was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of 39th.

38-year-old Steven Theriot was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Capital.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying Information was reported in the 2100 block of Perry.

An aggravated assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Sept. 19

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Twin City Highway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2500 block of Friar.

Sept. 20

19-year-old Franklin Ladino was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Berry.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.

Sept. 21