Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 15-21
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 15 – Sept. 21:
Sept. 15
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.
- Fraudulent identifying Information was reported in the 5100 block of Simpson.
Sept. 16
- An information report was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.
Sept. 17
- 47-year-old Uyen Tran was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse was reported in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
Sept. 18
- 45-year-old Gregory Ross was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of 39th.
- 38-year-old Steven Theriot was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of Capital.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying Information was reported in the 2100 block of Perry.
- An aggravated assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 19
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2500 block of Friar.
Sept. 20
- 19-year-old Franklin Ladino was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Berry.
- A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
Sept. 21
- 30-year-old Larry Perdomo was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 8600 block of Highway 73.
- 59-year-old Shari Howe was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4200 block of Main.
- 30-year-old David Reyna was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of Twin City.
- A theft was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.