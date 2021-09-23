Sandra Carol Ludwig, 65, of Bridge City, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021.

She was born on February 2, 1956, in Frankfort, Germany, to Bertie Louise Primrose Bryant and Clifton Bryant.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Gilbert and her husband, David, of Jasper and Rhonda Tyson and her husband, William of Wiergate; grandchildren, Phillip Bradley and his wife, Kelley; Lauren Bradley; Savanah Tyson; Waylon Tyson; Mason Meredith; and Jacob Gilbert; and great-grandchildren, Kenlie Tyson and Marlee Bradley.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Mark Ludwig; and daughter, Mary Bradley.

A memorial service for Mrs. Ludwig will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 200 W Round Bunch Road, Bridge City.

Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Ludwig’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 32886.