Teen included in 7 COVID deaths reported in Port Arthur, Mid County

On Wednesday evening, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur, Nederland and Port Neches.

The residents of Port Arthur include a Black female between the age range of 45-50 and two Hispanic males between the age ranges of 15-20 and 20-25.

The Nederland residents include a White female between the age range of 55-60. The other residents include a Hispanic male between the age range of 35-40 and a White male between the age range of 70-75.

The Port Neches resident was a White female between 65 and 70 years old.

It is undetermined whether these individuals had underlying health conditions.

From the onset of the pandemic, there have been a total 93 COVID-19 related deaths reported for Port Arthur, 39 deaths for Nederland and 18 deaths for Port Neches.

Vaccination clinic

The Port Arthur Health Department will operate extended hours today (Sept. 23) until 7 p.m. at its vaccination clinic at the Texas Art Museum (TAMS), 3501 Cultural Drive in Port Arthur.

Free vaccinations are available to those in Port Arthur and Mid County.

Health officials say they remain committed to getting COVID vaccines to the public.

They stress any person over 12 years of age testing positive for COVID should call a physician to schedule an infusion.

Adults 18 years of age or older may call 409-550-2536 and/or 409-726-8700 to receive proper instructions.

Reporting Tuesday, according to the City of Port Arthur Health Department, indicated new COVID confirmations of 40 Port Arthur residents, 23 in Groves, 17 for Nederland and 19 for Port Neches.