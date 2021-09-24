expand
September 26, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Read a Book

By PA News

Published 11:04 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

I wanted to share one of the activities I enjoy during this time of quarantine and everyday, in my normal circumstances (when I take a break or at the end of my day). I enjoy studying, researching and reading daily!

If you don’t have a library card or access to a school library, all the stores and markets have books for sale and some pocket books are very affordable.

When I went to pick up a prescription at Walmart in Bridge City, the books for sale were on a wall near the pharmacy. I picked up a couple, waiting, until I can go to my local library. Also, a large, online selection is a fun place to discover authors and affordability.

I understand if some of you will continue to get new information on TV. We like the History Channel and National Geographic Shows, but I also like the “rustle” of the pages in a book, especially the Bible (tissue material).

If the electricity goes off, I always have my books, hurricane lamps, flashlight, penlight or candles.

If you’re not reading or listening to an audio book, here’s what you’re missing!

  • Expanding your vocabulary
  • Experiencing, vicariously, new places
  • Stimulating your mind
  • Widening your horizons (learning new things)
  • Meeting new, sometimes, colorful characters
  • Making yourself laugh or cry or both

There’s only been a few books made into movies with excellent type-casting that I’ve experienced: “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “Moby Dick” with Gregory Peck, “Mutiny on the Bounty” with Humphrey Bogart and James Bond stories with Sean Connery, “Blood Alley” with John  Wayne and “The African Queen” with Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart and “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner,” also with Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Sidney Poitier.

I understand if you weren’t raised with books or adults who were readers, but you can find books now that you’re interested in, even teaching books.

I used one for refreshing myself studying a new language, cooking and gardening (hobbies).

My personal favorite and will always be a lifetime of enjoyment and study is in the Bible. I have various versions, and it’s always my FIRST read of the day.

The other reading material for me during my break times are considered recreation and diversion.

So, join me in, maybe, a new journey for you or a pastime already for you during this time of having to wait, and you will want to continue this journey, for sure!

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

