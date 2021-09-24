Marilyn Regina Goudeau Guidry, surrounded by her loving family, went home to Jesus on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at age 84.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas until relocating to Baytown, in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey. Marilyn was the youngest of five siblings born to Warrington Bernard, Sr. and Ethel Lacour Goudeau on January 11, 1937.

In her lifetime, she received the sacraments from Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Highlights of her childhood were: making frequent trips back home to her grandparents in Goudeau, Louisiana; being a godmother to many; working in her parent’s store, Goudeau’s Grocery; making lifelong friends; crowning the Blessed Mother as Sacred Heart’s May Queen; and graduating valedictorian from Sacred Heart High School in 1955.

In that same year, she was named the winner of a national competition for Betty Crocker’s “Homemaker of Tomorrow.”

Following high school, she attended Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana. She returned to Port Arthur, married, and shifted her focus to raising her family in the parish community of St. John the Evangelist.

In her faith community, she was a pillar – a eucharistic minister of holy communion, widely known for compassion, charity and beautiful singing.

She delivered the love of Christ through her works and deeds.

She continued her stewardship and service to St. John’s parish community for over 60 years.

In the mid-1970’s, she continued her higher education, receiving an Associate Degree in Cosmetology from Lamar University.

Initially, she worked as a licensed aesthetician at Ed’s Syndi-cut while maintaining and building her own personal cosmetology clientele.

Working fulltime and raising a family of 6 children, she advanced her career and obtained a state cosmetology instructor license from Prairie View A&M University.

She taught cosmetology at Lamar University for many years. Eventually, she realized her own dream and opened her own beauty salon, Marilyn’s Scientific Hair Care. Marilyn believed in healthy hair and even received a call from Oprah’s hairdresser, Andre, who wanted some of her expert advice!

Patrons loved coming to Marilyn’s beauty shop. In addition to enhancing their external beauty, she helped to improve their internal beauty through faith, prayer, encouragement, coaching, reflection, kindness, and unconditional love.

She created unforgettable hairstyles and happy hearts for over 30 years – all the while, supporting 6 children through college.

After retirement, she achieved another dream by authoring a popular heritage cookbook, “Best of Everything: Mama’s Creole Kitchen.”

She often used the proceeds from her cookbook to raise money for other worthy causes.

Marilyn was widely recognized and accomplished. She received many honors and awards including being named the Grand Family Reunion Matriarch (2011), St. Augustine Historical Society Senior Treasure (2013), and Creole Cultural Preservationist (2014).

As a devout Catholic, one of the highlights of her life was a pilgrimage to Rome with her son Mark where they received an unexpected blessing and an encounter with the now, Saint John Paul II.

Marilyn was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, prayer warrior and friend. SHE LOVED FAMILY. She always had a warm smile, a listening ear, open arms to all, prayers of encouragement and/or wise advice on any topic (especially faith, beauty, hair and skin!).

Her greatest joy and pride came from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

From her union with Raymond W. Guidry, she was blessed with seven children: Raymond Bernard Guidry (deceased), Whitney Kevin Guidry (deceased), Harlan Mark Guidry, Sarah Regina Guidry (Sandra), Dawn Linnet Maria Guidry Carmouche, Hope Guidry-Groves (Darrell), and Kory Renard Guidry.