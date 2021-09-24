expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2021

The SUV at the top of the screenshot is about to strike a tree. (Courtesy of the Port Arthur Police Department)

WATCH: SUV crashes in front of Port Arthur Police station, keeps going

By PA News

Published 7:49 am Friday, September 24, 2021

An unknown driver of a light-colored Ford SUV left the roadway in the 600 block of 4th Street, in front of the Port Arthur Police Department, and struck a tree, knocking it down, before continuing on without stopping.

Police released footage of the crash, which took place at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 17 and caused damage to city property and a parked vehicle.

The driver left the scene without stopping, and authorities are trying to identify the driver.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also call Det. Larry Meyers at 409-983-8626.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Marilyn Regina Goudeau Guidry

K9 leads Port Arthur bust for meth & gun

WATCH: SUV crashes in front of Port Arthur Police station, keeps going

Port Arthur Police respond to multiple shootings Thursday, make aggravated assault arrest

Local

K9 leads Port Arthur bust for meth & gun

Local

WATCH: SUV crashes in front of Port Arthur Police station, keeps going

Local

Port Arthur Police respond to multiple shootings Thursday, make aggravated assault arrest

Local

Nederland teen Hunter Guidry passes after courageous battle with brain cancer

Local

INDICTMENT: Woman with children in car shoots, kills man outside Wing Stop

Local

Sabine Pass historic site to start charging. See details, reasoning & timeline.

Local

3 Louisiana men indicted for Port Arthur catalytic converter theft operation

High School Sports

Memorial Titans ready to get back to winning ways with district schedule beginning

community

Rotary district governor: Human trafficking a major issue for Texas, Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19

Groves

PNG receiver Carson Wallace reaps benefit of football family

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Mid County schools host “Nerd Day” ahead of Madness

Local

Daylight Port Arthur shooting sends man to hospital Thursday afternoon

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs hungry for Bum Phillips Bowl victory over PNG

Local

Man charged with posing as lawyer to Port Arthur murder suspect

Entertainment

Nederland business owners join to raise money to fight cancer by hosting red carpet event

Local

Robbery crew “neutralized” following guilty plea, U.S. Attorney says

Check this Out

GALLERY — Janis Joplin mural underway at Visitors Center

Business

Port Arthur, Mid County celebrate news of childcare funding to boost needed workforce

Local

Teen included in 7 COVID deaths reported in Port Arthur, Mid County

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 15-21

Business

Boss Burger owner: “I want to live”

Local

Workforce Commission administering childcare funding for those in service industry

High School Sports

Nederland linebacker Gage Driskell comes from Bulldog lineage