WATCH: SUV crashes in front of Port Arthur Police station, keeps going

An unknown driver of a light-colored Ford SUV left the roadway in the 600 block of 4th Street, in front of the Port Arthur Police Department, and struck a tree, knocking it down, before continuing on without stopping.

Police released footage of the crash, which took place at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 17 and caused damage to city property and a parked vehicle.

The driver left the scene without stopping, and authorities are trying to identify the driver.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also call Det. Larry Meyers at 409-983-8626.