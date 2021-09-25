expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2021

Kendell Hicks

18-year-old jailed in 1 of 2 Port Arthur shootings

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

An 18-year old Groves male is jailed in connection to one of two shootings in Port Arthur that happened hours apart Thursday evening.

Police do not know at this time if the two shootings are related.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Eighth Street at approximately 6:07 p.m. Thursday, when a vehicle with two men inside was shot by multiple firearms.

None of the occupants were injured, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Arriving officers spoke with the victims, who provided the location and description of the suspected gunman.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect, identified as Kendell Nelson Hicks, at this location for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bond for the charge is set at $75,000 and as of Friday afternoon he was still in custody, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. George Clark said, after being given consent by a homeowner, officers located two handguns inside the location. Several unfired rounds inside two handguns matched shell casings found in the yard, according to Clark.

Det. Sadie Guedry said a motive for the shooting in not yet known.

Earlier in the day Thursday, a man was injured in a shooting while in his car. His medical condition is unavailable at this time, Guedry said.

This crime happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street.

The victim sustained injuries that are not life threatening, and he was brought by EMS to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, police said.

A motive for this shooting is also not yet known.

Guedry said both cases are under investigation, and it is unknown at this time if they are connected.

If you have information on these or any other crime, you can call the Port Arthur Police Department at 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

TIP OF THE CAP — Bulldogs end Mid County Madness drought with 2nd-half surge

Nederland man reportedly threatens to kill himself, every officer

Memorial Titans route La Porte in district opening shutout victory

Miss Mexican Heritage Crystal Figueroa follows her dreams while paying tribute to community

High School Sports

TIP OF THE CAP — Bulldogs end Mid County Madness drought with 2nd-half surge

Local

Nederland man reportedly threatens to kill himself, every officer

Local

Miss Mexican Heritage Crystal Figueroa follows her dreams while paying tribute to community

Local

Port Arthur Police seek tips to man’s whereabouts

Local

Woman stabbed Friday night in Port Arthur, police say

Local

K9 leads Port Arthur bust for meth & gun

Local

INDICTMENT: Woman slides paper under door to light apartment on fire

community

Port Acres group plans park picnic to bring community together

Local

18-year-old jailed in 1 of 2 Port Arthur shootings

Local

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Reverend to host radio show

Business

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant ready for National Coffee Day

High School Sports

Memorial grad Valsin taking on leadership role for NSU

Local

WATCH: SUV crashes in front of Port Arthur Police station, keeps going

Local

Port Arthur Police respond to multiple shootings Thursday, make aggravated assault arrest

Local

Nederland teen Hunter Guidry passes after courageous battle with brain cancer

Local

INDICTMENT: Woman with children in car shoots, kills man outside Wing Stop

Local

Sabine Pass historic site to start charging. See details, reasoning & timeline.

Local

3 Louisiana men indicted for Port Arthur catalytic converter theft operation

High School Sports

Memorial Titans ready to get back to winning ways with district schedule beginning

community

Rotary district governor: Human trafficking a major issue for Texas, Port Arthur

Local

Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19

Groves

PNG receiver Carson Wallace reaps benefit of football family

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Mid County schools host “Nerd Day” ahead of Madness