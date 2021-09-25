Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19

Nederland Police Department officer made the following arrests from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

Devin McGhee, 22, warrant other agency

Robert Broussard, 42, criminal trespass

Crystal Biscamp, 43, driving while intoxicated open container

Alfredo Vargas, 30, driving while intoxicated open container

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

Sept. 13

Telephone harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Boston.

Disorderly conduct-offensive gesture and arson in the 100 block of Hilldale.

A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Jester Way.

Assault by threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A missing person was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.

Burglary of a habitation, assault causes bodily injury -family violence and interference with an emergency call was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 14

Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.

Assault -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.

Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Sept. 15

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated / open container in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 16

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Gambling promotion and gambling was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of North 19 th Street.

Street. Aggravated assault -family violence and violation of a protective order was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Sept. 17

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Found property was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 18

Assault -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of FM 365.

A death was reported in the 700 block of South 10 th Street.

Street. Theft was reported in the 100 block of North 33 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.

Sept. 19