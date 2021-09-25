expand
September 26, 2021

ON THE MENU — Golden Croissant ready for National Coffee Day

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Golden Croissant is geared up for National Coffee Day, which is Wednesday.

Along with many of the usual favorites, the eatery launched its pumpkin-spiced latte.

“In the back of my head, I have some others that I want to do in the next few weeks,” owner Anita Nguyen said. “I want to do maple pecan. We will be doing brown sugar oatmeal. Later at Christmas, of course, we will be doing peppermint mochas and other Christmas flavors.”

The business, which is located at 2904 Highway 365 in Nederland, has been open for more than 30 years and is known for treats and king cakes near Mardi Gras.

Those in search of something more traditional for coffee can enjoy an iced latte or cold brew.

“Our favorite and our customers’ favorite is our Vietnamese coffee,” Nguyen said. “People love it around here. It is like a strong chicory coffee. We use a café du mond and condensed milk. The way we do it is a little different than other places. It is a secret. People love it and go crazy for it. It is my favorite, as well.”

The beverage is such a hit that The Golden Croissant is planning to start selling the Vietnamese coffee to-go in larger containers.

“We will probably start selling it in half-gallon sizes and to-go in a cup for itself,” Nguyen said. “That is something we will do in the next couple of months, as well. People will buy that by the gallon if they could. It will also help people save money and time coming here. That is how we do it at home. We have a gallon of it and we drink it every day.”

Nguyen said she and her family were originally skeptical of how well the Vietnamese coffee would sell and were pleasantly surprised by how it was received.

“I know at home and Vietnamese people love it, but we didn’t know how other people would react to it,” she said. “But it is sweet and it is strong. People are finally catching on after we introduced it last year.”

She said the warm response to the drink was fairly instant, but added it continues to grow in popularity.

Those looking for the full fall kick can also try some of the pumpkin-flavored cookies and other treats.

Call 409-727-5399 for more information.

