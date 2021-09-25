Woman stabbed Friday night in Port Arthur, police say

A Port Arthur woman was hospitalized Friday night, authorities said, the result of a domestic altercation that escalated into a stabbing.

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to Ambroise Apartments on Highway 73 at 8:39 p.m.

Sgt. George Clark said police found a woman with a single stab wound to her back.

The victim said she was involved in a disturbance with her boyfriend, who stabbed her.

Clark said police know the identity of the suspect, who was not on scene when police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital to treat her non-life threatening injury.

A release from Port Arthur Police did not name a suspect or confirm if an arrest has been made.