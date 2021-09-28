expand
September 30, 2021

Christian Thomas is coming off a season where he tallied 11 sacks and earned district defensive MVP. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Memorial trio makes college selections over weekend

By Chris Moore

Published 12:38 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Three Memorial Titans verbally committed to college programs over the weekend.

Quarterback Jah’mar Sanders, defensive end Christian Thomas and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau announced their decisions on social media.

“It feels great to be committed and stress free,” Guilbeau said. “(TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson) is the defensive coach and he developed his athletes and put them in the league. I also have a great connection with my position coach. I know for sure he will have me ready to play at the next level.”

Memorial corner back Jaylon Guilbeau announced he is reopening his recruitment. (I.C. Murrell/The News file photo)

Guilbeau is expected to graduate early to join the team in the spring.

“It is very important for me to graduate early because I want to get a head start on some things up there,” he said. “I feel like leaving early will get me ready to play college ball.”

Thomas announced that he will join fellow Memorial grads at Northwestern State.

The defensive end is a cousin to All-Southland Conference linebacker Jomard Valsin.

“It feels better to get it out of the way,” he said. “I wanted to have somewhere to go before the schools filled up. (I talk to Valsin) about every day. He talks to me about how it is over there. It feels good and having him will help me get better and succeed up there.”

Thomas said he attended a Northwestern State game two weeks ago.

“It just felt like home,” he said. “People were into the game. The band was going crazy and the coaches loved me. I just think that was the best decision for me.”

Thomas earned defensive player of the year last season for the district.

Sanders, last season’s district MVP, announced his intentions to attend Lamar University next year.

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders runs the ball during the second half of the Titans’ 56-28 win over Barbers Hill. (Jackie Batson/Special to The News)

“It just kind of happened that way to be honest,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said of his three players committing.

“I was with Jah’mar and I knew he was going to do it. I had talked to Guilbeau the other day, but I thought it was about two weeks down the road. I knew Christian was getting close, but it all worked out that way. It is good for them.”

Morgan said Thomas will fit in well at NSU.

“You have two Port Arthur kids already there,” Morgan said. “We always tell the kids when they leave that it is important for them to go and do great things because they are representing all of us. If they screw it up, all of those coaches get a bad taste in their mouths for Port Arthur kids.

“If you do good, you have coaches who say that we have kids that can come in and play and are tough. They get to help their college programs and it helps the ones behind them.”

Morgan said he expects more players to commit to schools in coming weeks.

