Murder, DWI with child passenger lowlight last week’s indictments

Everything from murder and assault to theft and unlawful firearm possession were among this week’s list of crimes for which a Jefferson County grand jury indicted individuals.

Clayton Bernard Foreman, 61, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio was indicted for capital murder for an incident that occurred Jan. 15, 1995.

Brittany Nicole Tims, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.

Rachel Ann Bowden, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 7.

Joshua Russell Britt, 41, of Lumberton was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.

Gregory Cherry Jr., 39, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 15.

Jmia Jerrell Davis, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred May 8.

Markell Loke Warran, also known as Ajohntay Lokey Griffin, 23, o Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Katherine Millie Furlow, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for accident involving injury or death for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

Johnny Mathew Hatch Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.

Johnny Mathew Hatch Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.

Jonathan V. Kneeland, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 24.

David Lee, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 25.

David Lee, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 25.

Pedro Oziel Leon-Rios, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred June 18.

Tavian Jeleel McGowan, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for credit/debit card abuse for an incident that occurred May 31.

Gaspar Mucun, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 13.

Briandon Keith Murphy, also known as Brandon Keith Murphy, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 14.

Federico Pena Jr., 31, of Sinton, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 3.

Carl Joseph Revia, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.

Carl Joseph Revia, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.

Maxine Angelo Castle, 61, of Port Arthur was indicted for arson, habitation or building or vehicle, for an incident that occurred July 25.

Zachary S. Turner, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 21.

Raymond Williams, 23, of Bunkie, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.

Enkoce Jackson, 24, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana was indicted felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.

Deaaundrakous Hagger, 22, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.

James Wilson, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 8.

Charlie Salas, 29, of Orange was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.

Tara Douglas, 49, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 23.

Joshua David Hinson, 35, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 22.

Anthony James McGuire, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 8.

Daniel Robert Shaw, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred May 12.

Lajanara Lamont Stevenson, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred July 22.

Larry Williams Jr., 30, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.

Hargust Johnson, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

Chester Davis Smith, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 20.

Keyse Musse, 25, transient, was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 12.

Fatima Fontenot, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 30.

Norman Eric Crittendon, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for falsely hold oneself out as a lawyer for an incident that occurred June 25.

Dennis Leo Perry, 26, of Nederland was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

Maximo Leija, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a pregnant person for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.