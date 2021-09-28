expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Jefferson County Courthouse

Murder, DWI with child passenger lowlight last week’s indictments

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Everything from murder and assault to theft and unlawful firearm possession were among this week’s list of crimes for which a Jefferson County grand jury indicted individuals.

  • Clayton Bernard Foreman, 61, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio was indicted for capital murder for an incident that occurred Jan. 15, 1995.
  • Brittany Nicole Tims, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.
  • Rachel Ann Bowden, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 7.
  • Joshua Russell Britt, 41, of Lumberton was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.
  • Gregory Cherry Jr., 39, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 15.
  • Jmia Jerrell Davis, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred May 8.
  • Markell Loke Warran, also known as Ajohntay Lokey Griffin, 23, o Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.
  • Katherine Millie Furlow, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for accident involving injury or death for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
  • Johnny Mathew Hatch Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
  • Johnny Mathew Hatch Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
  • Jonathan V. Kneeland, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 24.
  • David Lee, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 25.
  • David Lee, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 25.
  • Pedro Oziel Leon-Rios, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred June 18.
  • Tavian Jeleel McGowan, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for credit/debit card abuse for an incident that occurred May 31.
  • Gaspar Mucun, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 13.
  • Briandon Keith Murphy, also known as Brandon Keith Murphy, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 14.
  • Federico Pena Jr., 31, of Sinton, Texas was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 3.
  • Carl Joseph Revia, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.
  • Carl Joseph Revia, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.
  • Maxine Angelo Castle, 61, of Port Arthur was indicted for arson, habitation or building or vehicle, for an incident that occurred July 25.
  • Zachary S. Turner, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 21.
  • Raymond Williams, 23, of Bunkie, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
  • Enkoce Jackson, 24, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana was indicted felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
  • Deaaundrakous Hagger, 22, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.
  • James Wilson, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred July 8.
  • Charlie Salas, 29, of Orange was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
  • Tara Douglas, 49, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 23.
  • Joshua David Hinson, 35, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 22.
  • Anthony James McGuire, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred June 8.
  • Daniel Robert Shaw, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred May 12.
  • Lajanara Lamont Stevenson, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred July 22.
  • Larry Williams Jr., 30, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.
  • Hargust Johnson, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.
  • Chester Davis Smith, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 20.
  • Keyse Musse, 25, transient, was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 12.
  • Fatima Fontenot, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 30.
  • Norman Eric Crittendon, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for falsely hold oneself out as a lawyer for an incident that occurred June 25.
  • Dennis Leo Perry, 26, of Nederland was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
  • Maximo Leija, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a pregnant person for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

 

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

community

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Local

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Local

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

Local

Kelli Sartin murder trial witness: “I regret (it) to this day”

Local

Port Neches woman killed. Troopers looking for hit-and-run vehicle.

High School Sports

Bulldogs don’t want Mid County Madness win to define them, ready for Santa Fe

Local

Port Arthur releases schedule, locations for planned power outage

Business

Saturday mac & cheese benefits Museum of the Gulf Coast

Local

County providing free COVID testing in PA, Mid County

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Community gathers to honor late judge

community

Astros chip in $10K for local foster care children fun

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Bridge City Chamber celebrates top students, business members

High School Sports

Titans could benefit from inclement weather on the road

Groves

Port Arthur man sentenced for having sex with 11-year-old in Groves

Business

Nederland EDC seeking approval for $520K Bank of America purchase

Local

Jefferson County terminates Port Arthur Police’s access to county jail

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jake’s Fireworks trial delay spotlights complex legal system

Education

SCHEDULE — Marching bands participating in free festival Saturday at PNG

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Lane for Port Arthur buses nears completion

Business

Who won ‘Best of’? Find out today.

Local

City of Nederland announces phone line disruption issues for today

Local

“You could just smell it.” Responding officer describes discovering Sartin restaurateur’s body.

High School Sports

Nederland seniors happy to describe the end of PNG’s Purple reign