September 30, 2021

Port Arthur Police detail what type of shooting could have led to man’s death Sunday

By PA News

Published 12:46 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon in Sunday’s shooting death of Normand Keenan Jalah, though the alleged shooter stayed on scene and spoke with police.

Sherrell Keys, 26, of Port Arthur, was named a suspect by the Port Arthur Police Department.

Det. Mike Hebert said Jalah, 30, of Port Arthur and Keys were acquaintances .

Though she was on scene, Keys was not arrested as police said the investigation at this time shows no altercation took place.

“It appears this was accidental,” Hebert said while stressing the case is under investigation.

Police were called at approximately 3:23 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Sixth Street, where they found the victim dead from a single gunshot wound.

The alleged shooter remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. She was taken to the police station where she reportedly gave a statement.

After speaking with detectives, Keys was released pending further investigation.

Hebert said Jalah was standing outside of a vehicle and a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. The woman is the only person of interest in the shootings.

“She has been very cooperative with us,” he said. “Investigators are still interviewing witnesses who are being cooperative for the most part.”

Police hope to bring the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office by the end of the week.

This marks the sixth homicide in the city of Port Arthur not counting the May 20 deaths of three people in an alleged drunk driving case.

