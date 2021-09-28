expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Kelli Diedre Sartin

Trial begins for daughter accused in seafood restaurant founder’s death

By Monique Batson

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Jury selection began Monday for the daughter of a well-known local restaurateur who is accused of killing her father with a metal spatula and rolling pin before storing his body in a bedroom for days. 

Kelli Diedre Sartin, 55, appeared before 52 potential jurors Monday so the prosecution and defense could agree on two and at least one alternate before trial begins Tuesday. 

READ HERE: For first day coverage.

Sartin, who was present for the selection pool, has been jailed since Sept. 9, 2019, on a $1 million bond. She’s accused of killing her father, 81-year-old Charles Sartin, who in 1971 started the first of several Sartin’s Seafood restaurants. 

Kelli was arrested Sept. 9, 2019, after Port Arthur police were sent to the 5000 block of Tremont Street in Sabine Pass at 4:19 a.m. regarding a welfare check. 

At the time, according to a probable cause affidavit, the accused said her father committed suicide with a rolling pin and metal spatula four days prior. 

The victim’s body was found inside a bedroom, where he had been wrapped in a tarp. Police reports say the room was cleaned with bleach and the bedroom door had been taped shut. 

Sartin has remained in jail since that day because, as the prosecution said Monday, attorneys have failed to reach a plea agreement. 

The first contingency on starting the trial was to have enough jurors present. Amid COVID-19, that has been harder than usual. However, said District Attorney Bob Wortham, priority goes to criminal trials. On Monday, 52 of 62 requested jurors appeared. 

“We have been trying now for a year and a half to work on trials,” said presiding Judge Raquel West of the 252nd District Court, while speaking to potential jurors. “We appreciate you coming.” 

Assistant District Attorney Phillip Smith and Defense Attorney Tom Burbank spoke to jurors, although neither gave specifics about the case. 

They did say, however, that attempts at reaching a plea agreement had not been successful over the last two years. 

Trial is not expected to last longer than Friday. 

Sartin, if found guilty, has elected on punishment by jury. 

The sentence for first-degree murder carries a punishment of 5-99 years or life in prison.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

community

Port Arthur apartment complex details $15M of upgrades for 240 units

Local

Armed man robs Twin City Highway Jack in the Box Wednesday night

Local

Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Local

Local ADA wants more African Americans participating in the prosecutorial realm

Local

Kelli Sartin murder trial witness: “I regret (it) to this day”

Local

Port Neches woman killed. Troopers looking for hit-and-run vehicle.

High School Sports

Bulldogs don’t want Mid County Madness win to define them, ready for Santa Fe

Local

Port Arthur releases schedule, locations for planned power outage

Business

Saturday mac & cheese benefits Museum of the Gulf Coast

Local

County providing free COVID testing in PA, Mid County

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Community gathers to honor late judge

community

Astros chip in $10K for local foster care children fun

community

PHOTO GALLERY — Bridge City Chamber celebrates top students, business members

High School Sports

Titans could benefit from inclement weather on the road

Groves

Port Arthur man sentenced for having sex with 11-year-old in Groves

Business

Nederland EDC seeking approval for $520K Bank of America purchase

Local

Jefferson County terminates Port Arthur Police’s access to county jail

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jake’s Fireworks trial delay spotlights complex legal system

Education

SCHEDULE — Marching bands participating in free festival Saturday at PNG

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Lane for Port Arthur buses nears completion

Business

Who won ‘Best of’? Find out today.

Local

City of Nederland announces phone line disruption issues for today

Local

“You could just smell it.” Responding officer describes discovering Sartin restaurateur’s body.

High School Sports

Nederland seniors happy to describe the end of PNG’s Purple reign