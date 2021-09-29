PHOTO FEATURE — Lane for Port Arthur buses nears completion

A lane for City of Port Arthur transit buses is nearing completion near the Port Arthur Public Library.

The Port Arthur Transit Department has stops at the Port Arthur Public Library for bus transfers and as a destination route for library patrons.

Ivan Mitchell, Port Arthur Transit Manager, said the newly paved lane at the library is strictly for transit vehicles.

“This will allow us to safely avoid most vehicular traffic coming from the Library and Civic Center,” he said.

“If the weather holds up the plan is to start using the lane on Monday, October 4th. As of today it is about 90% complete.”