September 30, 2021

Rev. Ronald J. Preston

Published 8:48 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Rev. Ronald J. Preston was born October 16,1966 in Galveston, Texas.

To the late pastor James Preston and Mrs. Betty Jean Preston. On Monday September 20th, 2021 he answered the masters call and peacefully transitioned at his residence in Wichita Falls, Tx.

Ronald was a 1985 graduate of West Brook High School. Ronald was a Member of West Brook High School’s Sound Power Marching Band.

Where he played the saxophone. Ronald served in the United States Navy. Ronald also obtained a Bachelors and Masters in Theology.

He also carried a CDL license and loved driving. Ronald worked for the city of Port Arthur for many years.

Then UT South Medical Center in Dallas, Texas and his final place of work was Tower Extrusions.

Rev. Preston grew up in Pleasant Green M.B.C, later attending Greater Macedonia M.B.C accepting Christ at an early age, being baptized at 10 years old.

On February 25, 1992 at the age 25 Ronald preached his first sermon at Greater Macedonia M.B.C. Reverend Preston pastored in the golden triangle at Shiloh M.B.C for 5 years, He founded and pastored Emmanuel M.B.C for 7 years, and Free Spirit M.B.C for 1 year.

Rev. Preston served under Pastor Fabian Jacko at Greater Golden Gates M.B.C as an associate minister, the male chorus, and served on hospitality committee. Later he moved to Wichita Falls, Tx and served under Paster Robert Castle at Mount Pleasant M.B.C serving as associate pastor, Male Chorus, and the Brotherhood.

He later Joined Greater St Mark M.B.C under Robert Hunter where he became the assistant pastor.

Preceded in death by Mother Mrs. Betty Jean Preston, Father Pastor James Preston, Brother Donald Preston Sr., Step Mother Mrs. Lottie Preston, Father-in-law Rev. Dr. Arthur Trainer, Mother-in-law Mrs. Brenda Faye Trainer.

Leave To Cherish his memory is his loving, faithful wife Jennifer Trainer Preston, Sister Debra Holmes (Pastor Glen Holmes Sr.) of Beaumont, Tx. Sons Aaron Preston (Anna) of Hockley, Tx, David Preston of Prairie View, Tx, and Craig Preston of Wichita Falls, Tx. Daughters Brianna Preston of Houston, Tx, Kaylynn Preston-Alpough (Jayante) of Beaumont, Tx, and Kierra Preston of Wichita Falls, Tx.

Funeral Service is Scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Greater Macedonia M.B.C 1224 Houston Ave. Port Arthur, Tx with Pastor Glenn Holmes Sr.

Officiating, with viewing from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, TX.

